Power brokers within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to make the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, the party’s consensus candidate and grant him the right of first refusal to the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

A group under the aegis of Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023, made the call in Abuja yesterday,

Convener of the group, Engr. Husseni Yusuff, during a press conference in Abuja called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the party to offer the privilege of Right of First Refusal to Osinbajo.

The Save Tomorrow 4 Osinbajo 2023 hailed Mr. President for influencing and inspiring the National Assembly to include Section 84 (9) that has to do with consensus candidature in the nomination of candidates by parties into the act.

He said there should be no argument, no second guessing as to the suitability of Vice President Osinbajo to succeed President Buhari as President in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, the Vice President is well nurtured, best groomed and prepared to take charge on the day one.”

“The presidential system is so designed to take care of the disadvantageous position the Vice President is placed, by making the Vice President the natural successor to the President in a seamless manner devoid of rancor.

“Giving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the Right of First Refusal and making him the consensus candidate will strengthen the APC, heal it from its fractures and unite it in the face of mounting challenge by the opposition to wrestle power from the APC in 2023.”

Explaining how Osinbajo has been very loyal to President Buhari, the group said, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo cannot be swayed by professional fault finders, his loyalty to his principal is unalloyed and unshakable and President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has acknowledged these sterling qualities and has further entrusted Sacred Presidential Duties on him on numerous occasions, never seen in the annals of our history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting some of the tasks performed by the Vice President, the group said that “it was the direct involvement of Professor Osinbajo that led to the dissolution of SARS and the encouragement of the Community Policing system.”

The group also listed homegrown school feeding programmes in 35 states, adding that the programme has fed 9.9 million children.