BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has called on the national leadership of the party to discourage the option of command and control as the party prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Wali, who is also the convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF) made the call yesterday while speaking on a live radio programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “I am looking at a situation where APC will say, let’s have a level playing ground where the office of the chairman, to that of the treasurer, to the provost is open to the entire process. The trickle down benefit of that is that it helps to grow the party at the grassroots.

“We must stop and discourage the option of Command and Control where people sit down somewhere, drop lists and impose them on the system.”

The APC chieftain stated that the recent Supreme Court judgement barring courts from interfering in the internal affairs of political parties would be beneficial to all political parties in the country.

Wali said: “The court is part of the democratic process. If I don’t agree with whatever anybody has done, I now go to court to say, look, my right is being infringed on and the court pronounced just as it pronounced.

“That is why we have the type of system we have in this country; people don’t just believe in the judicial system. They forget the fact that when your go to the limit, which is the Supreme Court, it is established that whatever the Supreme Court pronounces on is the law of the land. You cannot go back to that process again.

“That is one thing the APC is enjoying. Even the entire democratic process enjoys from the experience of the APC because it has been established that no court has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of a political party. That is to the benefit of the APC and to the PDP, APP, GNPP, whatever party.

“So we have now gotten to a point where we can limit the interference of the court in party politics. That is the price we had to pay; we paid that price for democratic process.”