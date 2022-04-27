Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator George Akume said Benue State under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has failed the people of the state.

Akume who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a two-day retreat for Benue State APC gubernatorial aspirants in preparation for the 2022 primaries, said the state has lost wonderful years under the current administration.

The former Benue State governor lamented that the present administration of governor Samuel Ortom has failed to bring development to the state, while promising that the people will determine who the next Benue governor would be.

He said, “We are on the move to recuse Benue, it is a kind of redemption to take Benue out of its current problems to the promise land and my advice to them is to ensure that their sense of involvement is undeniable.”

Akume said Benue can use its natural resources to bring economic growth with good leadership in place.

One of the governorship aspirants Dr. Mathias Byuan said the party has agreed to give support to anyone that emerges the flag bearer.

“All of us governorship aspirants in Benue, we are working together as a team. What is important is that we want to take Benue. Benue has suffered, you can testify to all the federation you see states funding projects. but tell me one day that you have come to Benue state to flag off a project?

“Therefore, we have agreed ourselves here that we will work ourselves, any of us that is chosen we will abide by it and make sure we takeover Benue in 2023,” he said.