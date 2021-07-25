By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Chairman of caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Barrister Issac Ogbobulah has restated readiness of the party to take over Government House, Port Harcourt come 2023.

Ogbobulah gave the assurance during the weekend while receiving scores of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who dumped the party for APC in Ward 19, Port Harcourt City local government area of the state.

The APC caretaker committee chairman, who was represented by his deputy, Steve Ogbolo accused the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration of failing people of the state.

He said: “We are here to not only serve but to also give you that change you are desirous of as a people. Come rain, come shine, we will take over the local government, from the council to the State House of Assembly, to the House of Representatives, to the Senate to the Rivers State Government House here, that is why we are here.”

Earlier in her speech, former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Victoria Nyeche welcomed the defectors to APC and assured them that the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.