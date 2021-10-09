Ongoing mobilization towards ensuring that Vice President Yemi succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has received further boost with the APC National Headquarters formal recognition of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG).

An October 4, 2021 letter issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Mai Mala Buni leadership of APC.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Saturday, Mr. Bala Gide who heads the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG emphasized that the development has further justified optimism towards realization of an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

“While we laud President Muhamnadu Buhari’s forthright leadership and its populist direction which we expect an Osinbajo Presidency to energetically sustain after 2023, we also applaud the focused forthrightness of the APC leadership ably led by Governor Buni.

“We deeply appreciate the widening mobilization and deepening support that PCG and all associated groups working towards an Osinbajo Presidency; all our grassroots and national leaders, as well as current governors, federal and state lawmakers along with various labour and professional groups will have further significant roles to play post-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“

“Rumour mongers should please desist from their wanton disregard for the solid democratic and progressive credentials of VP Osinbajo and other potential candidates who may wish to come forward in the APC; Osinbajo; the rightful place of committed party members and other patriotic citizens would remain even more assured under an offshoot of the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency headed by Professor Osinbajo, SAN.

“All members of various pro-Osinbajo mobilization and support groups will continue to demonstrate the highest ethical and democratic standards so as to further encourage Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his officers to consider the merit of our invitation for their involvement in the 2023 presidential race.

“To this end, we shall not allow negative words or cast aspersions at others who may wish to canvass support for other party leaders who may hope to join the 2023 presidential race under the banner of APC; rather, we shall accommodate all towards building a more formidable APC and a better Nigeria where the ideals espoused by both President Buhari and Professor Osinbajo can be wholly sustained,” he stated.