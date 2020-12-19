Mohammed Yahaya, an Engineer, is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy Director for Works, Nasarawa State University, Keffi. In the last political dispensation in Nasarawa State, he was a 3-time Commissioner

for Works and Transport. He recently spoke with journalists on the controversial zoning arrangement of the party ahead of the next general elections. NZOR ERNEST was there.

The battle for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2023 general elections seems to be threatening the peace and unity of your party. Are you not bothered that this development is overheating the polity and as well distracting the president from fulfilling his promises to Nigerians?

You talked about succession battle taking over the centre stage of our body politics and distracting the President from fulfilling his promises to Nigerians; I don’t think so. This is because despite all the noise making the rounds the president is still focused in his commitments and vision to give Nigerians a deserving leadership through people-oriented policies and programmes as well as implementing the party’s manifesto.

This succession battle you are talking about is not that serious to the extend of affecting the system. What you have been hearing or seeing is just noise making from praise singers calling for this and that but the people concerned, the potential successors have not made any clear pronouncement yet on whether they will contest or not. So, all these people calling for this or that are only trying to make a living out of praise singing.

When the times comes for the real decision to be taken on the issue, most of them will not be there. But most importantly, my concern is for all of us especially in the APC to support the president to succeed in his administration and to also encourage anything that will enhance security in the country. When the time for succession comes, the stakeholders and all those that matter should be fair and just in their decision of who succeeds the president.

What in your view is responsible for the unfortunate socio-economic and political situation the country finds itself today which seems not only to defy all solutions but keep on worsening every day?

In my own opinion, the problems we are facing today as a country are as a result of Injustice on the part of the leaders and Indiscipline on the part of the followers. But it is the injustice that is influencing the indiscipline, So, we must address this if Nigeria must overcome it’s socio-economic and political challenges and prosper.

Behind every crisis in the world is injustice. Where there is justice there will always be peace because most of the problems we are facing as a nation are as a result of injustice.

Some parts of the country feel marginalised and completely alienated from the political power game of the country, thereby causing tension and leading to lose of hope in the country, leading to all sorts of agitations. So, I think 2023 should provide us with the golden opportunity to address injustice and reset the country on the path of honour, decency and fairness.

How do you think this fairness and justice can be addressed or achieved in Nigeria especially now that the country is gradually moving towards another round of election in 2023?

If really we want to address this issue and ensure justice, there is this issue of rotation between the North and the South even though it is not constitutional. I think that should be respected by all, and by our party. If we do that, even this issue of implosion you are talking about will be averted. If somebody makes a costly mistake, when it’s your turn, you should not make the same mistake. So, we should not follow the same path that consumed PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) in the the 2015 general elections, and ushred us into power.

If we say that the presidency is now going to the South, in my personal opinion it should go to the right place, that is the South East because when Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, the first president was from the South West, the second president was from the North West. His successor is from the South-South and now the presidency is back to the North, to the same North West. And as it goes back to the South, it should go to the South East because the South West and South South have already done it. And when it comes back to the North, it should go to either the North Central or North East.

Infact, the North East had vice president previously, so I think it should be the turn of the North Central. If this kind of justice is carried out in the country, everybody will have a sense of belonging and they will be carried along and the country will be better for it in terms of peace, unity and development of the country.

Who among those jostling for presidency among the Igbo extraction within your party do you think have what it takes to give the country deserving leadership and take us to the Promised Land?

We have many competent and credible people from the South East who can be president. It is a matter of getting one of them whose integrity we can vow for. He has to believe in unity of Nigeria and his love for common man, irrespective of religion, regional beliefs and make him the president. This is what will sustain APC in power and ensure peace in the country.

But personally, based on my opinion, I can vouch for Rochas Okorocha anytime and anywhere and every true Nigerian can tell you that he is a good man that has all the qualities to be president. This is somebody that has been living his life for the masses, assisting the masses and building schools for the children of common men even in the Northern parts of the country when he was not even in politics due to his compassion for humanity.

His love for unity and progress of Nigeria is unparallel. He has built bridges of friendship across the length and breath of the country just like the late Abiola, his candidature will be acceptable to all parts of the country and will further unite Nigerians across ethno-religious and regional lines and I think he should be given the chance to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of our party (APC) come 2023 but much more importantly, we should all rally round the South East to produce the president in 2023 in the interest of fairness and justice.

Nigeria is too big to be put in the hand of an individual. We have so many people from igbo extraction that have been tested, let’s look for them and bring them forward to lead us in 2023. After all, no human being is one hundred percent perfect. So, absolutely I stand for Igbo presidency in 2023.

But most people believe that because of their continuous agitations for succession they cannot be trusted with power because if given the opportunity they can use it to actualise their dream for Biafra. How will you react to this?

Look at those people that are thinking of such, what do they have on ground?What is the value of their thinking or belief and how many of the right thinking igbo believe in succession? Are you talking of someone who is living in England and who doesn’t know anything about Nigeria as far as I am concerned? If he knows how many igbo are making a living in the North, he won’t even think of agitating for succession if he truly means well for them

Out of 80 percent of Igbo living on their own comfortably beyond poverty line, 60 percent of them and their investments are in the North. About 25 to 30 percent are in the Western part of the country and less than 20percent are in Igbo land. So, tell me, how will they move? If they move, it will be to the advantage of the North our people will take over the businesses. So, no right thinking Igbo man will ask for succession.

We have all seen when their stakeholders and elders assured the Federal government of their solidarity and faith in Nigeria. So, if somebody is at the confine of his room or hideout demanding for succession you should not take him serious or interpret his view to be the general view of all Igbo. Some of them who are fighting for this succession have never been to the Western part of the country neither do they know anything about the North. Igbo who are living in the North and who know better won’t ask for succession.

Don’t you foresee a serious crisis in APC if the party decides to zone its presidential ticket to the South East taking into consideration that APC is a conglomeration of different political parties especially the defunct CPC and ACN and there is this belief that after Buhari from the CPC it will be the turn of ACN particularly Bola Tinubu to succeed Buhari. With the agitation for Igbo presidency, don’t you think this will cause problem within the party and affect it chances in 2023?

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a gentleman and a patriot like Buhari and others ;They are good people who are willing to push Nigeria forward to the Next level. They must not be president as far as they can influence or get a good leader that can respect their views for the good of the country. Tinubu is recognised all over the world and he has succeeded in life. So, whether he becomes the president or not, no president will look down on him. Please, let there be justice in the overall interest of the country.

So many Nigerian leaders have done their best and have gone but the problems still persist and things keep on deteriorating. So, please let’s appease the god in 2023 with fairness and justice by conceding power to the Igbo so that God will have mercy on us and all these evils afflicting the country will disappear. We should seek the face of God by doing the right thing with Igbo presidency because God is for everybody whether you are a Muslim, Christian or pagan. My religion taught me that leaders can succeed with justice even with unbelievers but cannot succeed with injustice even if one is a believer.

If you are a believer, you are supposed to be just to everyone whether the person is from your ethnic group or not. If we are to be fair to each other we know that Nigeria was initially North and South before it was further divided into North, South and West; now to the six-geo political zones that is three each from the original North and there from the original South. It was thus arranged so that everybody can have a sense of belonging. So, if we say that,Nigeria is for all of us, there should be justice and fairness in 2023.