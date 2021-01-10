ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has said that the party is super active and will certainly send out the PDP-led administration in the state come 2023.

Prof. Tahir Mamman drop the hint at the APC Secretariat, during final reunion between leadership of ADC which resolved to join APC.

The agreement for the merger, was sealed in December 2020 to strengthen the base and capacity of the APC ahead of 2023 polls.

Tahir Member National Caretaker/Extraordinary Conversation Planning Committee added that, “We celebrate the return of PDP supporters across the state”.

Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako, who formally led his party supporters, said his defection is home coming because they are the founders of the party.

Nyako former Governorship aspirant of the ADC and his supporters was received at party Secretariat by Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, APC Caretaker party Chairman saturday.

Nyko also urged the stakeholders to use the final reunion and work towards producing credible aspirants to contest elective position in 2023 polls.

“As from today we full fledged APC members.

“We want see justice in APC as condition for our coming back”.

Nyako lauded Gov Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee for bringing them back to the

the party they founded.

In his remarks Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the party Caretaker Chairman, assured of equal level playing ground for all members.

Bilal said, mistakes of the past had been noted as he assured of victory in the next elections.