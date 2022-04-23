The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the commencement of sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to its aspirants earlier fixed for Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A new date is expected to fixed by the party’s leadership on Monday.

The party has also embarked on the reorganisation of its national secretariat by ordering its six directors to embark on compulsory leave.

A letter dated April 21, 2022 signed by the national secretary of APC, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, directed all the directors to go on leave and hand over their departments to the most senior person.

Recall that the last Wednesday APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting had approved the timelines for sale of nomination forms to aspirants to commence this Saturday

But a credible source told our correspondent that the APC’s Directorate of Organisation was yet to take delivery of the forms, due to failure of the contractor handling the printing of the documents to deliver as scheduled.

The source revealed that the APC national secretariat was yet to conclude on the guidelines for the sale of forms and the primaries to be conducted between May 18 and culminate in the presidential primary election billed for between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

“The sale of forms earlier slated for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. No date has been fixed for the commencement of the exercise. The NWC will determine the new date on Monday.

“The postponement became necessary following the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms. As we talk now (Friday evening), the printer is yet to deliver the forms. We hope the exercise will commence this next week as the contractor is expected to deliver by the weekend,” the source said.

On the reorganisation going on at the party’s national secretariat, it was gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC) had ordered all the six directors to embark on compulsory leave “based on the recommendations of the transition Committee set up by the party.”

Also affected by the directive is the head of legal department of the party.