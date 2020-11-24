By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

The representative of APC women and member, caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee, Hon. Stella Oketete, has challenged Nigerian women to wake up from their slumber to the task of taking their rightful place to achieve better positions in politics.

She stated this at the two-day retreat and workshop with the theme “Building a new normal” organised by the chairman and member of the APC caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee supported by the International Republican Institute (IRI) in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy.

Oketete said the workshop will help and encourage women to keep pushing for better days, adding women face a lot of limitations in politics but they will never give up.

“I started my political career as a counsellor, I was elected back, since then I have been progressing through the support of women who have also shaped me. So, I think it is important that we have this engagement so we can share notes and encourage ourselves to do better.

“Upon resumption, I started engaging with some of the state governors and between June till date we have been able to actualize some aspects of visibility for women,” she said.

Earlier, the resident program director, IRI, Nigeria, Angee Wambugu, said it was an honour to host the event, even as she expressed hope the two-day interactive session where we can deliberate on how we can improve ourselves in the party and create better platforms for us as women to engage important decision-making processes.

She averred this kind of engagements will compel government to also identify with women by appointing them into prominent positions, adding the theme of the meeting is targeted at protecting women to understand their place in politics and the society.

In her remarks, the minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, urged the women leaders not to give up as she assured them the federal government is putting modalities in place to ensure women gain prominent place in politics to bring about change in the country.