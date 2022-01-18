The governing All Progressives Congress Youth and the student has commenced collation of data ahead of the 2023 general election to create awareness and mobilize vibrant Nigerians through effective engagement to foster the dividend of democracy.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos State on the new initiatives Hon. Seyi Bamigbade said the council has rebranded its official website to collate data of Nigeria youth and Student ahead 2023 elections, even as it infused programmes to cater to talented and skilful individuals.

Bamigbade explained that the re-launching which took place at Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre, Wuse, Abuja, embodies a data collection scheme that provides young lads with employment opportunities, creates chance for youths to register their permanent voters card (PVC) through INEC link embedded

According to him, the platform is designed to collate the data of youths and students in Nigeria, exposing them to a tuition-free educational scholarship scheme ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said,’’ we have organised numerous youth empowerment summits and training with a startups package to start up a business.

“Our targets are youths and less privileged students in Nigeria, we are poised to empower them like never before both educational and business-wise,’’ Bamigbade said.

