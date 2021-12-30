All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Vanguard has warned those it described as troublemakers and agents of destabilisation to quit their quest to jeopardise Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee’s roadmap for the party.

The group also vowed to resist anyone who imports thugs and miscreants into Abuja from Lagos or Kano to stop the committee from carrying out its duties to project the party for victory ahead of 2023.

The group gave this strong warning in Abuja, yesterday. Its secretary-general, Hon Tobias Ogbeh, passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Buni-led committee, noting that it had surpassed expectations.

Ogbeh said the committee had quelled the crisis in the party, united the faithful and set the APC on the path for groundbreaking success in 2023.

He, however, admitted that despite these gains, some saboteurs have relentlessly tried to undermine the party under different guises, including launching judicial challenges to the legality of the committee.

Ogbeh said these saboteurs are people who pretend to be APC members at the national, state and even ward levels yet deploy different schemes to intimidate the committee.

But Ogbeh warned these saboteurs to desist from incurring the wrath of party men and women, who he said: ” Will not hesitate to activate the full weight of the law to curtail the illegalities they are perpetrating against the party”.

The group also said anyone trying to force the committee to leave office when it has not finished its mandate of rejuvenating the party is either of the PDP pretending to be APC or saboteurs who want the party to lose future elections.

It, however, urged the committee to rise above the distractions that are being placed in its path and forge ahead to consolidate the party.

He said, ”For the avoidance of doubt, it is on record that the Caretaker Committee under Governor Buni’s leadership has consistently lived up to expectation. Save for its nomenclature, it has delivered value to the party on a scale that challenges the performance of a full-fledged Exco.”

Even more impressive is how it ensured that the crises that necessitated its constitution did not fester to become worse while assiduously working to unite the party and heal the tears of division that had hitherto threatened to undermine the internal cohesion of the APC.”