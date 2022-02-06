The National Executive Committee of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has passed a vote of no confidence on its Board of Trustees (BoT).

The party after its NEC meeting, presided over by the national chairman, Yusuf Manman Dantalle at the national secretariat in Abuja yesterday accused the BoT of deficiency.

A communique signed by the party’s 30 state chairmen after the meeting said the BoT could not perform its official functions and was being suspended until further notice.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman, Yusuf Manman Dantalle to lead the party’s NWC.

Announcing the suspension, Mr Dantalle said; “After a thorough review of the constitutional structure, duties and activities of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT) as enshrined in Article 9 Section A2 (A-K) of APM Constitution, we have resolved that the BOT of our party as presently constituted is deficient, ineffective and cannot perform her official functions as clearly stated in our constitution and consequently, we have decided to unanimously pass a vote of no confidence and suspend the entire BOT until further notice.”

However, there seems to be crisis already brewing in the party as the BoT chairman, Mohammed Mustapha Banna, accused the national chairman, Yusuf Manman Dantalle, of diverting over N16 million belonging to the party into his personal account.

Banna said he remained the BoT chairman despite the vote of no confidence passed on him, adding that he could not be removed by Dantalle whom he brought to the party.

He said, “I am not suspended because I am a stakeholder of this party and no one can suspend me, I brought the national chairman.

“My offence is that, I always carry people along so there will be peace, he got money from Ogun State and he said there was no money for the party, where is the money going to? We have the record of the party’s account and no money has ever paid into it. Any money that came in, he diverted it to his personal use.