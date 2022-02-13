The Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (AFGG) has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to content for the presidency in 2023.

The group which said it would mobilse women and youths across the 19 northern states and beyond to vote for Governor Ugwuanyi, said he is the only candidate from the South East region that has the requisite capacity and experience to establish a governance structure that would provide adequate security for all Nigerians, douse tension of secession created by the imbalance of power and work to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance, retrogressive economy and under development.

According to the group, Nigeria can’t afford to make another mistake in choosing the right leaders, hence the decision to beam searchlight on leaders with proven track records of performance, especially in the areas of security, infrastructure development and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

In a press statement signed by the coordinator, Mal. Garba Yunusa, the group also said; “In the interest of fairness, equity and justice, Igbos deserve to be given the opportunity to take a shot at the presidency in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though northerners, we have resolved to support and back the southern governors on their quest for power shift to the South, but with a concern that it must be the eastern region.

“This is why we are mobilising our people to vote for only candidates from South East for peace to reign, especially amidst the tension of secession by various groups in the region.

“And for us, the best leader from the region is the governor of Enugu State because he has strictly adhered to the provisions of the constitution by providing security for indigenes and non indigenes residing in the state over the past seven years.

“We did not only hear from our northern brothers in Enugu, but were adequately informed about the supportive role of Gov. Ugwuanyi in ensuring internal security in Enugu State and beyond. The support we gathered has ensured that Enugu has remained the most peaceful state in the South-east geo-political zone.”

ADVERTISEMENT