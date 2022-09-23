The immediate-past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has vowed to work tirelessly until the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, get elected as President in 2023.

Jibrin also applauded his party for appointing him as the Chairman of Nasarawa State presidential campaign council for the 2023 elections.

Senator Jibrin, who recently vresigned his position as the party’s BoT chaiman, specifically thanked the Nasarwa State PDP chairman and his entire Excos, the elders, the caucus, and the entire PDP members in the state for giving him such a very important assignment.

He said his appointment will furtuer protect and strengthen the party considering his vast knowledge of the party being a member of the PDP since 1998 when it was founded.

According to him, “I started strongly with the party ensuring that I never leave the party for a second to any other party since 1998 to date. I have been a true party man right from the unit, ward, local government zone and state where I served as party leader.

“I also served as National Officio member, National Working Committee member, Deputy National Financial Secretary, National Financial Secretary, BoT member, acting BoT secretary, confirmed BoT secretary, acting BoT national chairman, and finally BoT chairman, the conscience of the party. I have been working with all organs of the party and I will continue contributing base on my enormous experience throughout in this PDP and will continue until Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“I hereby urge all PDP members and all Nigerians to come out enmass and vote for Atiku. I want to assure you all that despite my resignation as BoT chairman, I still remain as life member of BoT,” he said.