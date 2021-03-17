NAHUM SULE captures the shrewd bargaining within the PDP and APC ahead of the 2023 polls in Taraba State.

The race for 2023 governorship is gathering momentum in Taraba State as aspirants for the top political office in the state are beginning to come out of their political cocoons. And the situation is the same in the two major parties in the state – the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In PDP, the ruling party in the state, immediate past PDP chairman of the Victor Bala Kona; former minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan; Senate minority, Emmanuel Bwacha; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Josef Albasu Kunini are so far the top party members who are scheming for the top job.

In APC, some of those warming up to hoist the governorship banner of the party (APC) so far are Chief David Sabo Kente, the incumbent senator representing the Central geopolitical zone of the state, Yusuf A. Yusuf and the present minister of Power Saleh Mamman among others.

For a state that has been governed by the PDP since 1999, the APC seemed poised to make appreciable inroads in 2015 with the Senator Aisha leading the onslaught. But that failed as the PDP through its candidate and incumbent governor, Arc Darius Ishaku retained the state. By 2019 polls, the ruling party had consolidated. This was more so as Sen Alhassan Aisha returned to PDP.

But all hope is not lost for APC as it was able to snatch the member representing Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna federal constituency in the House of Representatives, David Fuoh, from PDP in October 2020. This, according to pundits, proves that the APC is ready to give the ruling party a run for its money . This much was also observed when the leadership of the APC at the national level recently stormed the state to reconcile aggrieved party members.

More so, the ongoing rancour-free registration and revalidation exercise in the state further indicates that the reconciliation recently carried out seems to have yielded positive results.

The APC state chairman, Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, said some aggrieved PDP members are in discussions with them on how to pitch tent with the APC.

El-Sudi said the ongoing registration “is a collective resolve and we must make sure that internally, we do the right things all the way”. He added, “First of all, we must allow all our members to revalidate their membership based on the guidelines given by our party, We have to give room for thousands who are yearning to join the party to come in”.

The PDP is also up and about to retain its ruling status. The party has raised an assessment committee to profile its structures across the16 local government areas of the state to block all loopholes and strengthen its support base at the grassroots.

While this task has been concluded and the reports being considered, skirmishes within the party have not ended. Still, the party believes this scenario wont hinder the its victory in 2023.

The PDP state chairman, Col (rtd) Kefas Agbu, is optimistic committee would help the party win because his “administration carries the entire members of the party along in decision making,” he said.

While the parties continue to fine-tune ways of emerging victorious in the next election, eligible voters are wont to consider credible and acceptable candidates in casting their votes.

Some of such persons who are card carriers of the two major political parties, said the era of voting for a particular political party are gone “as all we are now interested in is how to catapult our dear state to the heights. So personally, I won’t hesitate to vote for credible and trusted persons irrespective of party differences “ said Musa Abubakar.

This is still the first quarter of 2021 but politicking ahead of 2023 general election is already taking shape in the state.