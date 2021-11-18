The curtain draws on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. As such the two main political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are already in search of the candidates that will fly their presidential flag in 2023.

The main parties are yet to zone the ticket. But indications are that the APC will pick a candidate from the south, with the north having completed two terms of eight years.

In the PDP indications are that the party will throw the contest open to aspirants from the North and South.

However, PDP’s position remains tentative as the majority of its governors support the demand of Southern Governors Forum for presidency of southern extraction in 2023.

Although the die has not been cast on where the ticket should go in both parties, in PDP supporters of some northerner candidates including, former vice president Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kano State governor, Musa kwankwaso.

Down south also, some of those mentioned as likely presidential candidates from the south are former President Goodluck Jonathan; vice president Prof Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; PDP presidential running mate in 2019, Peter Obi; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; former banker, Kinsley Moghalu and Kingsley Moghalu; and Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa a former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

Goodluck Jonathan

Though former President Jonathan has not indicated interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023, pressure is mounting on him to throw his hat into the ring. Dr Jonathan is being wooed not only within the PDP but also by APC governors that want him to defect and join their party.

The lobby to get into the race is not unconnected to the fact that he is more popular in every part of the country today than even when he was a sitting president. The statesmanlike manner he conceded defeat and handed over power in 2015 shocked the entire world and this earned him respect round the globe. Since Jonathan handed over power to President Buhari he became the darling of the northern people, including the core north. As far back as two years back some northerners are already beckoning him to return to the Aso Rock presidential villa. Most Nigerians see Jonathan as a better manager of the nation as compared to the present leadership in the country. If Jonathan decides to contest again in 2023, no doubt, he will be the candidate to beat irrespective of the party on whose platform he contests as his major support base in the South and Middle belt is still intact. With the additional support he is getting from the other parts of the north Jonathan will be home and dry if he goes into the race.

Senator Bola Tinubu

From every indication National Leader of the APC will officially join the race for the presidential ticket of the party. Already, his foot-soldiers led by former Spokesman of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, are setting the stage for his declaration. Tinubu is known to be a very detrabilized Nigerian and that probably explains why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state is rooting for him.

However, there are several hurdles for Tinubu to cross as there is stiff opposition against his candidature within the APC. Apart from the opposition within the APC, those kicking against Tinubu entry into the race point to the fact that he lacks democratic credentials to lead the nation. He has been accused severally of imposing candidates on the Lagos State chapter of the party and never gave room for any credible primary election where candidates of the party emerge. The fear in some quarters is that if Tinubu is allowed to step into Aso Rock, imposing of candidates will become a federal policy. His alleged hijacking of a chuck of the revenue of Lagos state government since 1999 is also counting against him. His detractors also point to the fact that the real identity of Tinubu is very cloudy as many have countered his claim of being an indigene of Lagos and point to a rustic village in Osun state as his real place of origin. This, to some extent, has created credibility problems for the former governor whose wife has taken a permanent seat in the Senate since 2007.

Anyim Pius Anyim

The former Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, SGF, Senator Pius Anyim Pius is warming up to join the race for PDP ticket following complaints that people from the South East zone are not indicating interest despite their clamour for presidency to go the zone in 2023. Anyim revealed on the sidelines of the PDP national convention that he too is in the 2023 race.

His words: “Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls.I felt that it was too early for such a declaration, to enable the present administration concentrate on governance.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I chose to be quiet over the issue. We currently have less than 18 months to the next elections, and I feel the time is ripe to indicate my interest,” Anyim said.

Ayim, who was a former Senate President, used his tenure in the upper chamber of the National Assembly to cultivate friends across the country. These relationships he solidified when h became the SGF as he is said to have used the office to dispense patronage to Nigerians across the six geo-political zones.

Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu who contested in 2019 on the platform of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, was born in Lagos in 1963 to Isaac Moghalu, a Nigerian Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mrs. Vidah Moghalu. This is a presidential material with a solid background but weak political platform needed to actualize his ambition.

Moghalu spent his early childhood in Geneva and Washington where his family lived in the 1960s. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Kingsley was enrolled in the prestigious and renowned Federal Government College Enugu, popularly. He obtained the LL.B. (Honours) degree in law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1986, and the B.L. (Barrister at Law) from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

After working as a corporate and media attorney in Lagos, and as a Special Correspondent for several international newspapers and magazines including The Christian Science Monitor, South, and Africa News Service, he left Nigeria in 1991 for graduate studies in the United States.

He is political economist, lawyer, former United Nations official, and Professor in International Business and Public Policy from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Kingsley is the Founder of Sogato Strategies LLC, and a Senior Adviser of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, OMFIF.

Tope Fasua

Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, was among the presidential candidates defeated by President Buhari in 2019. There are indications that he is warming up again to contest in 2023 despite the fact that he has a very weak platform that is not visible in over 80 percent local government areas in the country.

Fasua was born September 11, 1971 is a businessman, economist and writer. He is the founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, an international consulting firm with its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. As a political reformer, he founded the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP and got elected since February 2018, to serve as the National Chairman of the Party. Fasua has authored numerous columns on newspapers and four books.

Sam Ohuabunwa

Mazi Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa OFR born on August 16, 1950, has also declared intention for the top seat albeit on the PDP platform. He is a Nigerian pharmacist, politician and business executive.

He is the founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical. He was the former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.