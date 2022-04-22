Aspirants under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have continued to lament the high cost of the party’s nomination form fees ahead of primary elections next month.

Reacting over the APC nomination fees, Hon Mordecai Sunday Ibrahim, who is contesting for member Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2023 polls said: “Now we have been screened out of the contest with that whooping N2m nomination form fees.”

Another APC aspirant contesting for House of Representatives seat in Kaduna, who do not want his name in the print said:” Some of us our consultation has terminated since yesterday after the APC released the nomination form fees. It will be impossible for some of us to buy the nomination form due to the harsh economy.”

However, some APC aspirants in Kaduna State who reacted under the condition of anonymity said they will discontinue their consultations under the party due to exorbitant nomination fees.