The Adamawa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked aspirants vying for 2023 presidential election to engage former vice president Atiku Abubakar in a dialogue on how to produce a formidable candidate for the party.

The PDP state chairman, Barrister Tahir Shehu, said Atiku has a broad political network across the country, and needed to be engaged by all aspirants due to his vast experience.

Shehu, who received former managing director of New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) Mohammed Hayatudeen at the party secretariat in Yola, assured of level playing ground for all aspirants.

He said such a plan led to APC defeat in the state in the last election.

He said “It is important for all aspirants vying for the presidency come 2023 to meet with Atiku for discussions on who emerges as flag bearer of the party.

“We resisted money temptation in the past and gave an equal level playing ground for all Aspirants”. he added.

Speaking earlier, Hayatudeen assured that the national leadership of the party would lead by example to win 2023.

“We need to understand ourselves and prepare ahead for the 2023 polls.”

He urged party stakeholders to unite to drive support from the national leadership in solving challenges in the North East.