Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has commenced consultation in the North Central region, a zone that is also eying the presidential seat.

While many think it was a coincidence, the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has also commenced campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship position at the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) insisting that in 2023, the region can produce both the president and the chairman of the party.

Shortly after Al-Makura left the office of the NCPF, the founder of AIT, RayPower and Faji FM, High Chief Raymond Dopkesi also stormed the secretariat with his entourage, informing the officials of the North Central Peoples Forum that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has asked them to begin consultation in the region adding that they have covered all the states in the North Central remaining only the FCT.

Speaking earlier, Al-Makura had dismissed insinuations that the presidential ambition of some APC and PDP politicians from the North-Central zone would mar his chances of success during the party’s upcoming national convention insisting that the region can produce both the president and chairman of political parties.

“The North Central has come to be. So, anyone from the zone who is aspiring for any position either in the party or in the country has my support. We can produce both the party chairman and the president of Nigerians as we wish,” Al-Makura said.

Al-Makura said he is vying for the APC chairmanship position to promote cohesion in the party and help foster unity among Nigerians. According to him, the nation began to totter towards the brinks when it forgot the sacrifices made by the people of the North Central who defended the oneness of Nigeria.

Al-Makura said that as a committed and loyal member of the forum, he had always given his support to the organisation, and was seeking its blessings for the APC chairmanship position ahead of the party’s national convention.

“Whatever I am angling for, I am doing so not because of myself, but because of the society and our home states.

“As it is now, the lowest common multiple in Nigerian politics is the geographical zone. Even when people are dilly-dallying about the presidential ticket, they are speaking in terms of zones and not the states.

“So, the earlier the North-Central zone gets set, ready, committed, united, and speaks with one voice; the better for us to assert ourselves and assume what belongs to us. We have every reason to be proud as people of the North-Central zone.

“If you look at the history of this country, you will discover that the people of the North-Central have paid their dues physically, economically, and security-wise.

“It is now time for the people of this country to look towards the North-Central and reciprocate those good gestures, sacrifices, and commitments that our people have made for the unity, stability and survival of this country.

“My motive is not for the fun of the position, but for the cohesion of the party, and also for the North-central region to partake in putting together and determining the fate of this country in the years to come,” Al-makura said.

Speaking at the office of the North Central Peoples Forum, Raymond Dopkesi, who said 2023 is still the turn of the North added that himself and other like-minded people have conducted opinion polls that show Nigeria, needs an experienced person as president in 2023.

“And that experienced person is the former Vice president Atiku Abubakar. The problem of Nigeria is injustice. If we want to resolve the problem, I want to call on this forum, to make the sacrifice and view the issue objectively.

“The type of leadership we need is that of tested and proven in the country. We need people with cognate experience and we came to the conclusion that the person that has the quality to unite Nigeria is Atiku.

“We are persuaded and convinced that Atiku has passed through the possible and served and retired in Customs, won as governor of Adamawa State and also served as the vice president from 1999 to 2003,” Dopkesi said.

On the issue of looking for younger people to be Nigerian leaders, Dokpesi said apart from the fact that Atiku has children in all the regions which is a criteria for him to unite the country, the media magnet said at 75, Atiku is capable of running the country.

“If you want a younger one, if you buy a Mercedes Benz car will you give it to a learner? Most of the youths who want to be president have been parasites. What have they done? I have built companies and employed people. The same thing with Atiku. Some people who just left their parents’ companies to join politics are accusing us of promoting competency. The world is looking at our survival in 2023. For the youth, your time will come. If you rush, our ambition for a better Nigeria won’t be achieved,” Dopkesi said.

On the Southern governors clamour for the presidency to be from their region in 2023, Dokpesi said the North has paid their dues, sacrificing for the unity of the country.

“In 1999, if the North had not allowed the South to produce the president, it wouldn’t have been possible because of the numerical strength.

“2023 is still the turn of the North based on the PDP agreement and calculation. The records of the PDP are there. Some people said why should they bring a Fulani man again, and I said have we not been living with Fulani people?

“I was brought up by a Fulani man, Bamanga Tukur. Nigerians must unite and deal with elements brought into the country for destabilization. We are here to plead and cry to the leaders of North Central not to relent in their sacrifices for the country.

“We must put a spare peg in a spare hole. We must not allow some people who want to disintegrate this country to succeed. We’ve gone round all the states in North Central. Atiku will meet with you to discuss this in detail,” Dopkesi said.

The national chairman of the forum and former minister of state for health, Arc Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, while receiving Al-Makura and his supporters, described him as a pillar in the North Central region.

Aduku, who said the forum was nonpartisan, added that they would not shy away from supporting a ‘good product’.

“We want to believe that at the end of it all, we will have cause to celebrate,” Aduku added.