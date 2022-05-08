Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has charged the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to work in synergy with other party leaders across the country, saying the desire to restore a sense of belonging to marginalized Nigerians.

Atiku who stated this in Lagos when he met with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, the party faithful, including present and former Lagos State Chairmen, Local Government Area Chairman, Youth Leaders, and members of the State Working Committee to seek their support reiterated his promise of 40 per cent youth and women representation in his cabinet.

He urged the party faithful in Lagos to make the right choice during the 2023 primary election of the party by supporting the most experienced and competent presidential contender with a proven track record of leadership, especially in the areas of security, economy, and infrastructure development.

Focusing on the youth, the Waziri Adamawa said, “Even during the Civil War, it’s never been this bad. Now, more than ever, we are so divided, because people across this country have been treated unfairly under the current administration.

‘’This country has never seen the level of insecurity that we are facing today. I am here because I have the requisite experience to govern this country well and equitably, to give everyone a sense of belonging. I am here to appeal to your conscience; you have a historic responsibility to bail out this country.”

The former Vice President, who presented letters of appeal to each delegate, counselled the youth leaders to seek the progress of the nation and shun aspirants offering to buy their votes.

“If another aspirant gives you money, take it. But do the right thing for the sake of your own future,” Atiku stated.

In his opening remarks, the Lagos PDP Chairman, Mr. Philip Aivoji, welcomed the PDP presidential aspirant and called on the state delegates to ensure the party wins at levels during the forthcoming elections.

“I’m glad to receive our presidential candidate. He remains our candidate until we have another congress. All the LGA Chairmen and I are here together as one body. In 2023, by God’s grace, PDP will win all elections, from presidential, House of Representatives, and Senate to governorship and state assembly. In Lagos, everything will be won by the PDP,” Aivoji said.

A former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, in his welcome address, highlighted the track record of the former Vice President, adding that Nigerians have all they need to galvanize their institutional processes and fight their problems.