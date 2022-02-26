Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Penthouse located within the precinct of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, saying he was confident of winning the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for presidential election in 2023.

Atiku, who arrived at Chief Obasanjo’s residence at about 10:10am, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with the former president.

Fielding questions from journalists after emerging from the closed-door meeting with his erstwhile boss, Atiku said the only legitimate means through which Nigerian youths can retire the older generation from politics was to compete for all elective positions come year 2023 general elections, rather than seeking to deny older generation of politicians their constitutional right to vie for elective positions, including the presidency.

The Turaki of Adamawa, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, expressly declared that the electoral field is as open to desiring youths in Nigeria to “compete” as every other free market in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Atiku had maintained a sealed lip on what was discussed during the about-an-hour-long meeting, the former vice president, however, jovially stated that “I came to see my boss.”

On his presidential ambition, Atiku told journalists that, “We will let you know when I declare, we will give a formal announcement. Have I ever failed to get the ticket? Let the youths compete with the elders. It is a competition. It is democracy.”

Atiku later proceeded to the palace of Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Ake, Abeokuta, where he reminisced on his relationship with people of Ogun State and Egbaland in particular.

Although Atiku did not disclose his political ambition at the palace, the revered monarch, however, prayed that God would grant him his heart desires.

ADVERTISEMENT