The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and his Rivers State counterpart Governor Nyesom Wike have urged members of the party to work as a team for its success in the forthcoming elections, saying the party remains the only hope of Nigerians .

The party National chairman and the governors said this in Lagos, at a rally organised at the Tafawa Balewa square, Onikan to receive members of a group in the All Progressive Congress APC known as Lagos 4 Lagos led by Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran into the PDP fold.

Also present at the rally were Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri, Enugu State governor Dr. Ifeanyi Uguanyi, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki, former governors of Anambra and Ondo State, Dr Peter Obi and Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Also present are the PDP deputy National Chairman Hon Taofik Arapaja and former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Kawu Baraje. While Chief Bode George along with his wife Roli were the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Ayu said the PDP is keen about taking over governance in Nigeria to bring comfort to Nigerians, because they have gone through hell under the APC government that deceived the electorate with a change slogan, and instead for a change for good governance it brought hardship and made things difficult for the masses.

He therefore urged members of the PDP to live up to expectations by rescuing the masses from the hardship they are subjected to, adding that they can achieve the feat if members of the party work as a team.

Ayu urged them to identify states that may be hard to win and the party members should devise a strategy to win such states for the PDP by wooing members of the opposition parties to join the PDP.

Dr. Ikpaezu who spoke on behalf of the PDP governors said he was standing in for Sokoto State governor Ibrahim Tambuwal who could not attend the rally because he is bereaved, urged all members of the party to have team spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the party members to see themselves as both the old members and those that have just joined the party, adding that their objective should be winning the forthcoming elections at the state level for the party to produce the next president.

Also speaking Governor Wike said now that the Adediran known as Jandor has joined the party in Lagos State, it has added to the party numerical strength, adding that there should be unity in the party in the state.

Adediran who was given his party membership card and party constitution by the chairman caretaker committee of the PDP in the state Mr. Julius Akin Akinsola said he joined the PDP to add value to the party because it is the only recognised democratic party in Nigeria.