Gombe State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, picked Mohammed Jibrin Barde, from Gombe local government area, as its governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

Barde defeated his closest rival, Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, with 160 votes against 119.

Other contestants were Dr Ali Gombe, Ya’u Gimba Kumo, Air Vice Marshall Shehu Adamu Fura (rtd), and Babayo Ardo.

A total of 328 delegates cast votes during the election while two others were barred for turning up at the venue late after the completion of delegates’ accreditation.

An aspirant, AVM Adamu Shehu Fura (rtd), who came third, polled 18 votes, a former managing director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Ya’u Kumo, scored one vote while the remaining contestants scored no vote.