Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has warned Nigerians against choice of leaders based on their religion, tribe and other sentimental considerations.

Adamu gave the warning when The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) team paid him an advocacy visit in his palace in Bauchi on Thursday, saying choosing leaders on these bases leads to poor development.

He cautioned against allowing tribal and religious sentiments to influence the choice of leaders in the country.

The monarch urged leaders to be honest, sincere and just while carrying out their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended the efforts of the TNA team for advocating the Nigeria Agenda and unity of the country even as he prayed for the success of the TNA, adding that the mission of the agenda would change the narrative of the country.

Earlier, the TNA team led by Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh, said they were in the palace to seek for the traditional ruler’s blessings and also intimate him on the mission of the TNA.

According to him, “we want to advocate against division in the blocs of South-South, North-East, South-West, North-West, tribal and religious division among others in the country. And to emphasise the need for unity, togetherness and for Nigerians to see Nigeria as one entity,”

“It’s possible to avoid introducing tribal sentiments, religious factors and the north/south dichotomy as we pursue the common good of this nation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajoh also explained that TNA advocated for the emergence of honest, just, fair, and inspirational leaders with vision to drive development and keep the country together.

“We must realise that what is of great importance is our unity and the progress of the country,” he added.

Sajoh, therefore, appealed to traditional and religious leaders to support the TNA Movement to succeed in its quest for facilitating a united Nigeria.