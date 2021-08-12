Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has promised to declare his intention to vie for the nation’s top job, the presidency, in the next three weeks.

He told a mammoth crowd of coalition of organisations, associations and individuals at the Goverment House Bauchi on Thursday, that he was about to conclude his consultations with critical stakeholders before the declaration.

The governor explained that he has already consulted Senators, Ministers and even his party, the PDP, who had given him the nod to go ahead with his aspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged the coalition an others to allow him conclude his consultation in three weeks to enable him consult critical stakeholders and leaders across the country.

He assured that if given the ticket and subsequently the mandate, he will bring to an end the scourge of insecurity bedeviling almost every part of the country.

Mohammed while assuring that he was ready to sacrifice his life for Nigerians, present and yet unborn, said he has the leadership experience to steer the ship of the Nigerian state.

He said it becomes imperative for all well-meaning Nigerians to join the movement for salvaging Nigeria from the myriad of problems confrontating it.

The coalition is made up of Northern Youth Leaders Forum, North-East zone, which led the group, as well as NURTW, National Youth Council, Traders and Artisans Association, Market Women Association, and Students Union, among others.