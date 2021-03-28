ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

Celebrated artistes manager, Olakiitan Raymond Akande better known as Kaygold has advised Nigerian youths to brace up ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday recently.

According to him, the decay in governance in Nigeria can only be solved by youths who are prepared to take up the challenge to end corruption that has eaten up the resources of the country.

The creative entertainment and media expert, talent manager, booking agent and the managing director, Kaygold Media, pleaded with every youths to come out enmass to vote out the bad eggs in government for a better Nigeria.

He said: “There have been a systematic decay in governance since the 70’s and 80’s, and I feel a lot of these have been caused by bad eggs in governance.

Looking at the history of election in Nigeria, the youths have played major role in electioneering and campaign.

“Hence that’s why a bill was passed in the National Assembly to increase the percentage of youth participation in election and government. If truly we are the leaders of tomorrow, I will like to call on all eligible youths to help liberate this nation to gain its glory back,” he stated.