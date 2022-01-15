The national co-ordinator, ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the face of new generation of thinkers in leadership.

Prof Nwaokobia Jnr stated this in his keynote address at the presentation of ‘Premier of Adoza’, a short documentary in honour of Governor Bello by a political support group, GYB2PYB Movement.

He said being the speaker at the event where young people have risen to the challenge to birth a new nation were capacity, competence and commitment are the key focus, doesn’t just give hope but “summum bonum”.

“Yes, having identified that my friend and brother, Governor Yahaya Bello is phenomenal and committed to the values they hold dear, the group from Governor Yahaya Bello GYB to President Yahaya Bello PYB fondly called GYB2PYB was born. As we commemorate the first anniversary of this Movement Compatriots, the call to duty is glaring and resounding, and the challenge to make real the promises you hold dear huge.

“Our nation is in dire need of new tendencies and new thinking in leadership. Our nation is calling for new helms men and women with ideas relevant to the challenges of the 21st century. Our nation is calling out her Young People to do a redemptive surgical work on our body politics. And our people are tired of recycling the same generation of leaders. Indeed that reality and more is the reason we are here gathered.

“Governor Yahaya Bello fondly called GYB is the face of the new generation of thinkers in leadership. He exemplifies the competency and the capacity needed to take our nation out of the nadir to promise. He has done wonders in Kogi State, from the turf of Security to the planes of Education, from Infrastructural Development to Youth Engagement, from Agriculture, Food and Rice Production to Skill Training and Acquisition, from improved Medical Facilities to Workers welfare, from running the most resounding gender inclusive administration in Africa to running the State government with the most credible record of financial discipline and decency as attested to by the World Bank, the GYB feats fit the card and GYB is the quintessential leader that Nigerians crave for come 2023”.

“The GYB2PYB Movement is that patriotic vehicle that blazed the trail in what has become a national fervency. There is before us today the Youth O’clock fervency, there is the cliche called Youthocracy, there is the Youths For Youths fervency, there is the Got Your Back Nigeria fervency, there is GYB Nigeria, and there are thousands of groups calling out GYB to throw his hat in the ring, and to become the Peoples President come 2023. It is a call to duty, and one that in so many ways GYB has said YES to.

“At 46 years of age, making him the youngest serving two term Governor in today’s Nigeria, GYB has not only shown competency and capacity, he has youth and energy, he is active and vivacious, he has the candour and the presence of mind, he is respectful and humble, and he is adroit and alert. He is urbane, cosmopolitan and patriotic and he fits the call of Nigerians for a President that is sagacious, fit, patriotic, proactive, and attune with the challenges of a highly progressive world. Indeed the mantra across the Nigerian political space is unequivocally from GYB2PYB. And God willing it will come true,” he said.