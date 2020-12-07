BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

The deputy Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Ahmed Mohammed, has called on the governors and stakeholders of North Central states to begin consultations to project Governor Yahaya Bello bid for the presidency in 2023.

He said that negotiations with politicians and opinion leaders in the country with a view to projecting Bello as the president from North Central extraction come 2023 would be for the collective position of North Central.

According to the deputy Speaker, the North Central has sacrificed and contributed immensely for the unity, peace and stability in the democratic governance of the country.

The Mohammed who disclosed this in a chat with journalists on Monday in Lokoja said the zone is blessed with individuals and personalities from every sphere of human endeavour with needed capacity and experience to lead the country to greatness.

He said, “In the spirit of equity and justice, it will only be fair for political parties to give priority to the North Central presidency in their zoning arrangement towards 2023 and Yahaya Bello has all it takes to lead the country.

“Gov. Bello has done well in the area of Security, infrastructural development, education, health, youth empowerment and agriculture and he is the first Governor in Nigeria to involve women fully in politics. His emergence as president will be a new dawn for the Youths, women and the country.”

He noted that the North Central and South East remain the only zones that have not been given opportunity to serve in that capacity, noting that the All Progressive Congress (APC) should give a consideration; because to whom much is given, much is expected.”

He called on the people of the state and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give the Governor Bello total support to attain the next president of the country come 2023.