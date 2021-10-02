Gubernatorial aspirants from Vandeikya under the auspices of the JKP Initiative have held talks with the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, ahead of the primaries in 2022.

Top APC governorship aspirants paid a visit to the Minister to pledge their loyalty to him and the party, on the occasion of the 61st Independence Day of the nation.

The governorship aspirants included Prof. Terhemba Shija; ESV Godwin Ityoachimin; Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun; Arc. Bernard Yisa; Mr. Paul Uyeh, and Dr. John Tsuwa.

Akume, who gave the train of aspirants a warm reception, also commended their unity and show of brotherliness, as he expressed satisfaction with their conduct so far.

The minister received with warmth and enthusiasm, the idea of the next governor of Benue State, of Kunav (Vandeikya) extraction.

The governorship aspirants at the meeting also threw their weight behind the ambition of the former Benue State governor, Akume, to be the next national chairman of the ruling APC.