BY ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

A group under the aegis of Association of Igede Media Professionals (AIMP) has denied its alleged endorsement of the former chief press secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase, for the 2023 governorship contest.

The group said it had never come in contact with Akase or any other aspirant for the office and urged the public to disregard such information.

AIMP, in a statement issued at the weekend by its president, Egena Sunday Ode, said the job of journalists is not to endorse candidates for political offices but rather make their ideals and programmes known to the public for informed choice, noting that those behind the report which it described as fabricated were impersonators or mischief makers.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report trending in the social media to the effect that the Association of Igede Media Professionals, AIMP, has endorsed Mr Terver Akase, former media aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, for the Benue State governorship race come 2023.

“The said report came to us as a surprise and we wish to unequivocally state that the story is false and a figment of the imaginations of the writers and their sponsors with obvious ill motives,” the group stated.

It emphasised that at no time did Igede Media Professionals met with any governorship aspirant in the state, talk less of endorsement of their ambitions, adding that they are a group of thoroughbred professionals with a mandate to defend the interest of their people, and in doing that shall adhere strictly to journalism ethics.

“We, therefore, find it appalling that some persons would drag our name into such an unholy endeavour for whatever reasons. This is impersonation and mischief,” he said.

The association declared in the statement that it aligned itself with the agitation for power shift to Zone C in 2023, saying that it is the best way to redress the imbalances and marginalisation that had characterised the politics of the state.