Benue gubernatorial aspirants from Vandeikya under the auspices of the JKP Initiative have held talks with the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Benue State and minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Chief George Akums, in preparation for the primaries in 2022.

The aspirants visited the minister to pledge their loyalty to him and the party on the occasion of the nation’s 61st Independence Day.

They include Prof. Terhemba Shija; ESV Godwin Ityoachimin; Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun; Arc. Bernard Yisa; Mr. Paul Uyeh and Dr. John Tsuwa.

Akume, who gave them a warm reception, also commended their unity and show of brotherliness, as he expressed satisfaction with their conduct so far.

The minister received with warmth and enthusiasm, the idea of the next governor of Benue State being of Kunav (Vandeikya) extraction.

The aspirants enlisted support for Akume’s ambition to be the next national chairman of the APC.