By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Former Governor Jibrilla Bindow has tasked APC stakeholders to strengthen the bond of unity among member of the party ahead of 2023 general elections in Adamawa state.

Bindow who visited the state for the first time after leaving office as governor, made this known during solidarity visit to the party Secretariat in Yola on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that unity and understanding among the old and new entrants would reposition the party on the right track toward the success in the state.

The former Governor, told party support that power is from God, urged them to united for the success of the party and set their differences aside if any.

Bindow said he has been out of the state for a while, but had the interest of the state at heart for peace and development.

He enjoined supporters of the party to registered along with their families during the ongoing membership registration while kicking against double registration.

“Double registration is not allowed, make sure you register with your family”. he maintained.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Bilal the party’s State Chairman thanked Bindow for the visit to the state.

Bilal also lauded him and other political office holders for their empowerment programmes which touched the lives of a lot of people in the state.

He assured that the party would always ensure justice and fairness for its members.

Bindow was accompanied to the party Secretariat along with his political associates and former cabinet members.