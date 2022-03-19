It is not a farce that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has become a battleground of sorts, as various factions are deeply enmeshed in fighting for the control of the party. Ahead of the national Convention slated to hold on March 26, 2022, for the first time in the history of election in Nigeria, two candidates of the frontline parties are desperate to emerge victorious. While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to fly an old war political horse, Atiku Abubakar, subtle warfare is ripping through the various structures of the APC to undermine the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of the APC.

For the APC, since capturing power and defeating then incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, its many woes have multiplied for its strange bedfellows that were only united in the defeat of the PDP on the platform of bringing ‘Change’ to Nigerians. Even when it looked obvious that the promised ‘Change’ had largely remained a ruse, at the end of President Buhari’s first tenure in 2019, the party wasted no time in introducing the ‘Next Level’ mantra. Citizens are still stunned as to what the second term is achieving for Nigerians amidst raging insecurity and harrowing living conditions in a country described as the global headquarters of poverty.

Nearly seven years after throwing out the PDP from the corridor of power it vowed to keep for 60 years, the APC has not succeeded in organising a single successful national convention. This, in itself, has constituted a political trauma for a party that came on the wings of rule of law. Apart from the initial national leadership that ushered in the APC, the party, at both the federal and state levels, has never known peace.

The predicament of the APC in the last seven years has been the fate of a party in a negotiated democracy. Unlike in the first eight years of democracy under former President Olusegun Obasanjo that witnessed a semblance of unity and cohesiveness in the PDP, the APC has now become a House of Divisiveness that is made worse by forces plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023. Thus, the House built by Buhari and Tinubu seems headed for destruction.

Though the formidability of the APC was initially undisputed, subsequent years have crippled it as forces seeking to control the party are more in the trenches than working for its progress. The confusion plaguing the APC is made more obvious by the present brouhaha and frightening spectre of uncertainties trailing the conduct of national convention billed to hold next Saturday, March 26.

Within a space of 48 hours, Nigerians have been regaled with the sacking of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led party executives, and its replacement with Governor Sani Bello, sending waves of consternation and disbelief among members who had always predicted the unsavoury state of the APC, ahead of next year’s general polls. Rising to the exigencies of the times, the President, who is presently in London for a medical check, for the first time wielded the big stick and warned members to desist from engaging in acrimonious campaigns capable of dimming the fortunes of the party and destroying its unity. Buhari’s intervention from London whipped into line angry voices and sent anti-Buni elements into hiding, at least for now.

When pictures of Buhari with the embattled Buni flooded the media this week, it became irrefutable that the anti-Buni elements had kissed the dust. The names of the various committees earlier rejected by Governor Bello are now back as the National Secretary of APC, Chief John Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday released the list of chairmen, deputies and members in final preparations for the convention. The tension that had engulfed the party, following Buni’s quick transfer of power to his deputy, Governor Bello, which later snowballed into a ‘failed coup’, according to pro-Buni camp, reveals the hidden motives and unforeseen storms the party must contend with ahead of 2023.

To ensure APC survives the crocodiles that are poised to destroy it, President Buhari must wake up and whip members into line. It is clear by the fallout of the ‘failed coup’ against Buni that some groups within the APC are out to use Buhari’s mouth to eat kola. In silencing the voices of discord that almost swallowed up the leadership of the Yobe State governor of the APC, the unity and sense of purpose of the party can only be realised when Buhari demonstrates a strong-willed disposition in showing more than a passing interest in the affairs of a party that made him president.

There can be no demonstration of this fact than the years of President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was always engaged in forcing the chairmen of his party to resign – even at gunpoint. In the eight years he ruled as president, the Ota Farmer turned the PDP’s leadership into an arm of the presidency. Therefore, it was not surprising that Obasanjo produced no less than four chairmen that were forced to be his yes men or forced to resign.

At the completion of his administration, following the collapse of Third Term Agenda, he had no option than plot for the enthronement of then Governor Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of Katsina as his successor. In the struggle for succession, Obasanjo never allowed the wind to determine the outcome of the polls. He campaigned more vigorously than Yar’Adua whose falling health status put the nation at risk of instability.

There’s a remarkable difference between Buhari and Obasanjo. While the former allows democratic process and, for now, has not shown any commitment in favouring any particular candidate to succeed him, the latter insisted and plotted for a successor. Obasanjo never wasted time to deploy the anti-graft agencies to scare off potential threats from the electoral contest to make way for his anointed candidate.

As it is now, the various groups that make up the political fraternity of the APC are not united in standing for a particular presidential candidate. Though Senator Tinubu remains a frontline candidate, the muddle in the party is tied to the absence of unanimity among top leaders over the choice of who takes over from Buhari. The president’s choice in allowing democratic ethos to decide who picks the APC ticket has not helped matters, thus foisting more crises that may assume a frightening dimension as the drumbeats of 2023 sound louder.

Nigerian politicians are yet to unlearn the past despite the recent signing of the Electoral Amendment Act by the president. The electorate and other critical stakeholders in the Nigerian democratic process are still in love with corrupt ways of conducting polls for their selfish purposes. Buhari’s refusal to undermine the leadership of the APC has allowed some powerful elements close to him to be seen as his voice. He has put them to shame this week, but he needs to repeat such a feat more and more in the coming months.

That is not to say that the PDP is devoid of its many combustible challenges that is dragging it down the abyss. Considering the many crises rocking the major opposition party, especially over who becomes the flag bearer of the major opposition platform in 2023, surmounting the challenge is akin to allowing the camel pass through the eye of the needle. Blessed with men and women whose personal interests supersede that of the nation, the presidential ambition of both Tinubu and Atiku may provide the fuel that may turn 2023 into an unpredictable hole in the survival of our democracy.

As it stands, the collapse of the national grid that has translated into crippling blackouts, the internal crisis rocking the two major parties and the formation of a possible third force by Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso may well show that the prospects of scaling through the hurdles ahead for 2023 are dimming on a daily basis. The neutrality by Buhari in the choice of a successor may hamper the victory prospects of his party as discordant forces fight themselves for supremacy. With mass suffering and insecurity ravaging the country, the APC’s chances of maintaining power beyond 2023 has been greatly vitiated. It is no secret that some influential APC members are only engaged in political survival, rather than working for the success of the party.

Miracles may come the way of both parties as they battle to put their houses in order. With 2023 becoming the last chance for Atiku and Tinubu to realise their ambitions, the possibility of stepping down for younger candidates is not a palatable option. With less than a year to the next polls, the scheming for power may not only be dirty but vicious for those who seek to succeed Buhari.