Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, (PDP-GF) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said the next president of Nigeria must be a bridge builder, compassionate and sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy.

The governor who stated this yesterday at Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture in Lagos added that such a person must also have a broad world view and not be a parochial and provincial politician.

According to the Sokoto State governor, the country needs an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

Speaking on the topic, “Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development”, Tambuwal maintained that Nigeria needs a leader in tune with modern technology, not a parochial and provincial politician.

The governor maintained that to overcome insecurity, there is the need for intelligence gathering and surveillance so that law enforcement agents could be proactive and reasonably predict potential crime with near perfect accuracy rather than being reactive.

The menace of insecurity, he stated, no doubt, calls for a new approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering.

At the well-attended ceremony, Tambuwal, who is a lawyer by profession and former speaker of the House of Representatives, said, “Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile. One that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country.