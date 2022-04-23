As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has been urged to run for the number one job of the country.

The call was made by a group, Fusion 774 at a press conference Friday in Abuja.

Convener of the group, Comrade Sadiq Jikta while extolling the virtues of the retired General turned Diplomat said, the call is borne out of the security challenge the country is facing today, that has become a threat to national security since the 23 years of Nigeria’s democratic experiment.

“We the members of Fusion774, a political support and economic advocacy group, today the 22nd of April, 2022, announce our call to Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), to come out and contest for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.



“We have witness different threat to our survival as a country, from civil disturbances, ethnic to religious conflicts, the Niger delta armed groups, kidnaping, banditry have become the order of the day.

“Citizens can’t live freely; they have to live under different threat to live and properties, this situation has created unassuming hardship in the land, it is now difficult for citizens to access the basic needs of life, it suffices to say that the country is drifting toward a failed state.

“Nigeria is currently in very challenging times, it is important to decide on the right leadership, a leadership with the capacity and ability to deliver, a leader that can reverse the carnage, and make the country work for us all.

He noted that pragmatically, as mandate carriers of the young generation, fusion 774 is therefore, an authentic, expressive and authoritative voice of the people of Nigeria.

“While we the members of Fusion774 agree with the policy of rotational governance for all region to have a sense of belonging and participation in the governance of the country, yet we should understand that in a time of national catastrophe, where the security of the country is threatened, for us to survive as a country, we have to, in the spirit of the doctrine of necessity, reach for a consensus where rotational governance should be suspended, for a candidate with the requisite capacity to provide solution to national security threat.

“Today, experts believe that, security challenge of the future is not going to be external aggression; countries will have to contend with internal security, with this, we have to be proactive in handling issues of security.

Reeling out some of the achievements of General Buratai while in office as Army Chief, Sadiq said it is time to choose leaders with the requisite experience, capacity and track record to handle security matters of the country.

“The 23years of Nigeria’s democratic experiment, the country has had numbers of security chiefs; the most outstanding among them is Amb. Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 2015 – 2020.

“His time as COAS was the height of Boko-haram insurrection; this era saw the following achievements. In August 2015, Gen. T.Y Buratai reclaimed all territories (LGAs) under the control of Boko Haram elements, back to Nigeria government. Liberating Ngala, Abadam, Kala-balge, Kukawa Mobbar, Gwoza, Bama, in Borno State, as well Madagali, Michika, part of Mubi LGAs in Adamawa State.

“He clandestinely orchestrated the splitting of Boko haram into two major factions, thereby breaking their strength and momentum. He introduced reforms in the army that lead to the creation of many divisions, Brigades and special force Battalions an outreach strategy to all the nooks and crannies of the country. He spent more time in the field than army headquarters (AH) in Abuja. He is one General that is dedicated to his job both administratively and in the field.

“He was able to restore cordial relationship between the army and other Sister Security Agencies. He established a human rights desk in the army, where cases of right abuses will be reported and action taken immediately. He also established women wing in the army, where there are given the opportunity to showcase their potentials and professionalism.

“Less we forget. During his time, as COAS, he brought to an end the rampant spate of bombing in the country, hence, Nigerians could enjoy peaceful atmosphere to carry out their daily business. Gen. T.Y Buratai, also exhibited an open-door policy of good governance, where private citizens with something to offer in terms of security is given listening ear and action taken.

With these achievements we can see that Buratai is one courageous leader who could step in and bring the much-needed solution to the security challenge and the desired development for the country.” He added.

In his remarks, Dr Abubakar Sani Mohammed who is the National Secretary of the group said Buratai has become the group’s choice because of his empathy and passion for the down trodden. “A human being who has a human heart who has empathy, who feel the pains of people. You understand when he was in the Army just sample opinions of soldiers and officers there would, you know, confirm what I’ve just said he is somebody who has empathy.

“And to me, leadership is not about you know, you come and say you are a leader. Do you have empathy, to feel the pain of the ordinary man on the street? Most of our leaders sorry to say don’t have that. But if you see somebody who has, you know, the capacity, the heart, you know, to feel the pain of the other person, that is the kind of person we need to see that he gets into political office. And some people might say, why are we calling for a military man to enter into partisan politics? He has been a Democrat all his life.” He added.

Also speaking, a legal practitioner, Barr Chinedum Agwaramgbo recalled the dangerous dimension the IPOB and ESN crisis has assumed in the southeast and called for a strong leader who is war tested to end the insurrection in the region.