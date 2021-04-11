BY AUGUSTINE AGBO, Abuja

The Nigerian Female Youths for Good Governance (NFYGG) has described as laughable, unpatriotic and retrogressive, the recent call by a group known as All Progressives Congress Council in the North-Central, on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to jettison his presidential ambition.

Recall that the APC group led by Kassim Muhammad had urged Governor Bello to bury his presidential ambition to allow the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the geopolitical zone.

But the NFYGG said the call by the North-central group was borne out of hatred for the region.

Addressing a press conference on at the weekend, the coordinator of the female group, Jane Odoh-William, said the call by Kassim Muhammad and his group “is a clear indication that they have no interest of the north central region at heart because party chairmanship is not bigger than a presidential seat.”

The group leader said Nigeria needed Bello as president so he could build on the solid foundation laid by the current President Muhamadu Buhari-led administration.

“The Nigerian Female Youths for Good Governance has noticed with great shock and utter disappointment a recent comment credited to a certain Kassim Muhammad of the All Progressives Congress Council in the North-Central, calling on Governor Bello to drop his presidential ambition to allow the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the geopolitical zone.

“We at Nigerian Female Youths for Good Governance view Kassim Muhammad’s comment as laughable, unpatriotic and retrogressive.

“It would interest Kassim Muhammad and his group to note that Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s decision to join the 2023 presidential race was not a personal ambition but a call by patriotic Nigerians who want him to consolidate on good work started by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“We at Nigerian Female Youths for Good Governance decided to pitch our tent with Governor Bello as the next president of Nigeria come 2023 following his outstanding performances in Kogi State and the nation at large,” Odoh-William added.