The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) on Wednesday has said calls for the sack of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Godwin Emiefiele was the last kick from losing political godfathers who are already afraid of their fate if Emefiele bows to pressure to contest the 2023 presidency.

They accused two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring media attacks against Emefiele.

The ACYM made its position known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement read, “We are aware, with the credible intelligence at our disposal, that the call for the sack of Dr Emefiele as CBN Governor is a well-planned media campaign being bankrolled by two chieftains of the APC.

“The APC chiefs, one from the South West and the other from the South South have vowed to commit any amount into the campaign in order to just tarnish Dr Emefiele’s imagine and scare him aware from considering the call on him to contest.

“We hope these desperate politicians will desist henceforth and not force us into making their names available to the public.

“The call for Emefiele’s sack is clearly the last kick from losing political godfathers who are already afraid of their fate if Emefiele bows to pressure and contest the election.”

