Kwara State chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said victory in the 2023 general elections in the state will be greatly influenced by the personality of individual candidates presented by each political party.

The state’s chairman of SDP, Abdulazeez Afolabi, said that the current political dispensation is peculiar. “Current political dispensation is different from the previous ones we have been having. This time around, personality matters. We are making sure that we’re presenting people of substance across the board to represent our party. The personality matters and it would serve as our own edge,” he said.

The SDP chairman vowed to replicate the ‘Otoge’ movement of 2019 elections against the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in 2023 governorship and other elections in the state. “We were the strong advocates of the ‘Otoge’ movement.

Even though we moved out of APC, we still have our structures across all the 16 local government areas of the state. We believe that we will forge ahead”.

He promised that all aspirants of the party will be given a level-playing ground ahead of the general elections. “I am a broad-minded person. I believe in equity, fairness and justice. As far as I am concerned, all members who are aspiring for one position or the other should go to the field and work. It is the output of their work that will tell us who will be the flag bearers of our party,” he said, adding that “tThe party will give everybody a free opportunity to operate without any interference,” he added.