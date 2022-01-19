A group, Northern Christians Forum, has endorsed a former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, for President in 2023.

The chairman of the forum, Muhammad Garba Commander, said the decision to endorse Yarima was taken after wide consultations among the members of the group.

He said the giant strides Yarima had taken during his administration in Zamfara were enough to speak for him as a visionary leader, as he had delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Zamfra State with fairness during his time as the governor of the state.

Commender added Christians were not abandoned when Yarima was at the helm of affairs of the state, saying that they were included in governance.

Speaking, the secretary of the forum, Tanko Idris Sulaiman, said during the time of Yarima as the governor of Zamfara State, he appointed one of them as Special Adviser on Christians Matters and ensured many of them were trained in various skills and empowered.

Responding, Senator Yarima thanked the forum and promised to include their members in his government if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Yarima added that every Nigerian has freedom of religion, saying the forum has a vital role to play if he succeed in 2023.

However, the women leader of the forum, Christy M. Bature, said they were very happy with the decision to endorse Yarima for president in 2023, saying the former governor is equal to the task being a visionary and charismatic leader.

