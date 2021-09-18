A conglomerate of civil society organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) have said Nigerians should hold whoever intends to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to high standards, especially on issues of economy and debt burden.

The coalition which has interest in providing a template for a leadership recruitment process in Nigeria stated this while disclosing plans to open up an intellectually-propelled interface through multi-stakeholder dialogue process for 2023.

The convener of the group, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, made this known on a round table discussion yesterday in Abuja, saying the round table discussion is one of the series of enlightenment programmes that will provide the Nigerian civil populace with the necessary qualities the next president must possess to meet the expectation of Nigerians.

Jacob, who labeled the programme, “the next president”, said it was informed by the defective leadership pattern as is visible in recent times.

Okpanachi said, “Our economy has faced a heart rending trend in the last few years, debt profile keeps rising, unemployment has become a recurring phenomenon while inflation is spiraling into leadership despondency, resignation and fatalism, it this suffice that there cannot be a better time than now let’s get involved.”

The group called for citizens participation in the electoral process, noting that it must start with voters registration.

“Our vote is our voice, let’s all get registered and develop a new interest in electioneering with view to enhancing our desired change of leadership,” he said.