Elder statesman and former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin E. Clark, has said the former governor of Anambra State and the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Peter Obi possesses the qualities needed to lead the country now.

Clark stated this when he received Obi in his Asokoro Abuja residence in Abuja, his media office said in a statement yesterday. The statement added that the former PDP vice presidential candidate is on a nationwide private consultation to strategic and critical stakeholders ahead of 2023.

The elder statesman who will be 95 years in May 2022, said a president of South East extraction will help to stabilise the polity, ensure equity and inclusiveness in the country.

He also told Obi has all the virtues needed to lead this country at this critical time in national history.

Clark said Nigeria’s challenges would not be tackled easily unless equity and justice are not put into serious consideration in the search of President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My choice is not even for Igbo speaking person but for Igbos of the South East and I strongly believe doing that will help to stabilise our polity and engender peace and oneness,” he said.

Obi who was on a consultancy visit to Clark ahead of his 95th birthday in May prayed God to grant him good health for his invaluable contributions to the nation building.

He described the elder statesman as an exceptional nationalist who remains mentally alert and steadfast in demanding justice and equity in the country.

Obi noted that the country was in a crisis because its productive youths are idle and ineffective leading to the myriad of challenges including but not limited to insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Obi, the country is in a serious crisis of development because it is not producing and has leaders who cannot create wealth.