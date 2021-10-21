Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have been asked to shun doctrinal and denominational differences by building a united platform for Christians to participate fully in the country’s political process and occupy elective and non-elective offices.

The appeal was made yesterday in Abuja by the senior pastor of The Transforming Church Worldwide (TTC), Rev. Sam Oye. The clergyman, who spoke on various national and religious issues during an interaction with journalists, expressed the fear that Christians may continue to occupy the backbench in Nigerian politics unless CAN and PFN rise to the challenge. Rev Oye said the heartbeat of Jesus Christ is to see the church united and asserted that from the current relationship among Christian leaders, their followers may not be able to come together and win the nation’s foremost office.

He said, “My appeal to CAN and PFN is to play the roles for which they were established, especially the unity of the church.” He further urged them to build bridges and mobilise Christians for good governance, adding that in the near future, Nigeria will need a new crop of purposeful leadership.

Oye said the time had come for Christians to stop seeing politics as a dirty game, adding that the responsibility of clergymen is to build morals and release the people to unleash their competences on the society while serving as their moderators.

Oye, who received a divine mandate to develop leaders in 2002 for national integration and development, said the church plans to raise 20,000 leaders through its Leadership Academy by 2025. Commenting on the security challenges facing the country, he called for political and moral will among the leaders, stressing that the Nigerian armed forces have the capacity to deal with the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asserted that without the political and moral will, the deployment of money will not yield the desired results because “the money will go into the wrong hands.” On why the Christians are still involved in fraudulent activities, he said the church can only challenge members to live a godly life and not force them to do so because it is not a policing organisation.

Speaking on TTC’s contributions to the society, the cleric said he believes in “church with us”, which made it to be involved in the provision of social amenities for its immediate community and scholarships for 200 beneficiaries. Oye said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church was in the forefront of taking palliatives to over 8,000 households in Abuja.