Coalition of youth and stakeholders across the three senatorial zones of Kaduna State, have called on the chairman, Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdulfatah, to make himself available for the exalted seat of Kaduna State governor in the forthcoming in 2023 general election.

A statement jointly signed by coalition’s State coordinators, Comrade Abdullahi Sani and Alhaji Baba Ibrahim, said the youths were confident of Abdulfatah becoming the next governor of the State.

The group said it believed in Abdulfatah’s integrity, fairness, and political will having been in active politics for more than three decades and still counting.

Sani and Ibrahim said in the statement that Abdulfatah possessed the capacity to steer the ship of Kaduna State and also trust him to restore the much needed peace in the State considering the unfolding political uncertainties.

The statement reads in part, “We call on the Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdulfatah to answer our call and make himself available for the contest to make the entire state great again not only three local governments. We harbor hopes that Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdulfatah will carry everyone along, and consolidate on the achievements of the current administration of Governor Nasir Elrufai.

“The youth of the state and some stakeholders resolved to support Rt. Hon Aminu Abdulfatah irrespective of political party because while he was a Speaker, his actions were personified in the way he handles masses, how he pay them attention and how he makes sure nobody’s right is ever violated.

“We hope that we have almost reached the crossroads where the preferati of the masses is no longer neglected but rather rides the stead that bears the Rt. Hon Aminu Abdulfatah into office.

“We call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the clarion call and we pray for peace and prosperity of the state and the country at large,” they stated.

