The aspiration of the only female aspirant in the 2023 elections in Sokoto State, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yunusa, to become a Member of the House of Representatives, got a boost as a coalition of youth and women groups in her constituency has mobilised support for her.

The groups comprising of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, Gamji Women and Youths Forum, Progressive Network for Democracy, N-Power Volunteers Forum, APC Door-Door Mobilization, and Area Youths Council from three local government areas, among others, appealed to elders, party bigwigs and the electorate to support Hajia Sa’adatu Yunusa, in her aspiration.

She is aspiring for the Bodinga/Tureta/Dange-Shuni federal constituency seat of Sokoto state under the umbrella of the All Progressives Party (APC).

Recall that Hajia Sa’adatu Yunusa vied for same seat in the 2019 elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Sokoto, a youth leader, Yusuf Sani, said the female politician was capable of winning the election.

He their decision to root for her was in recognition of her achievements and contributions to the constituency and the state at large.

According to him, “Hajiya Yunusa being a lawyer and philanthropist, floated a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Sa’ar Mata Foundation (SMF), targeted at empowering youths, women, physically challenged persons and other vulnerable.

“She also strives in supporting education development, securing admissions for students as well as assist graduates to secure jobs and other opportunities in government establishments, national and international institutions.

”A person with such pedigree and wealth of experience, dedication to selfless services needs all necessary supports because, when she emerges as a federal lawmaker, she will do more.”

Dr. Abubakar Alkali, a university don and public affairs analyst, described Hajiya Yunusa as a vibrant and capable aspirant that needed APC as a platform to win election into the Federal House of Representatives.

Alkali, however, enjoined APC stakeholders and electorate to consider her quality and credibility and accord her the opportunity to contribute her quota to national development.

In her remark, Hajia Hadiza Shagari, also backed the call for increased enlightenment to ensure engagement of more women into active politics, stressing that they have a lot to contribute in the society.