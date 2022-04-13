Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa has been endorsed by the respected leaders of the state from Agege and Orile-Agege for a return to the House.

The leaders all agreed that the Speaker has an unbeatable chance of winning if he vied for a seat in the Senate ahead of the 2023 election, but said their appeal for his return to the House of Assembly was in the interest of the entire Agege people and Lagos State, which he has made better through effective legislations and related activities.

The leaders at an Iftar programme that provided an opportunity for them to speak about Obasa’s achievements so far said the Speaker had become a pride, not only to Agege, but to Lagos State.

At least 80 leaders, political appointees and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Dr. Babatunde Adejare of the House of Representatives; Wale Ahmed, Lagos Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Afolabi Ayantayo, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Parastatals Monitoring Office; and Oba Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi, the Alaige of Orile Agege supported that the Speaker return to the House.