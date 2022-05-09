The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has told Justice Abdul Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, that he is a public servant and not a political appointee.

He, therefore, prayed the court to halt his removal from office, on account of his presidential ambition.

Emefiele had through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, applied for an order of status quo ante bellum to be made against INEC and AGF, so that he would not be made to resign from office until 30 days to the general election in 2023.

In an ex-parte application argued in court on Monday, Emefiele denied being a political appointee but a public servant, who is not affected by the provision of Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The CBN governor asked the court to invoke section 318 of the 1999 Constitution to bar the defendents from asking him to vacate office until 30 days to the February 2023 presidential election.

Emefiele expressed apprehension that the sale and submission of the presidential nomination forms would expire on May 11, 2022 and that unless the INEC and AGF are ordered to maintain status ante bellum as at May 5 when he filed the suit, he would be made to vacate office before his forms would be accepted by the appropriate authorities.

But the court turned down a request for a restraining order by Emefiele, against the Independent National Electoral Commission and the attorney-general of the federation over his presidential ambition.

However, in a brief ruling, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed turned down Emefiele’s request.

Instead, the Judge ordered him to put the defendants on notice and also serve court processes on the them.

Justice Mohammed ordered the defendants to appear before him on May 12 and show cause on why the request should not be granted.