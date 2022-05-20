An Abuja High Court has reaffirmed its order barring the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting a fresh Adhoc Delegates congress or using any Adhoc list for its primaries.

The Court at the resumed hearing on Friday held that it would nullify any primary election conducted in the state if the party violate its valid and subsisting order and conduct any primary election with the already voided list or any other Adhoc list pending the determination of the suit by the Court.

On its part, INEC which is also a party to the suit has stated that it would abide by the Court order and will not accord any recognition to any Adhoc Delegates list or the result of any primary election in the state conducted with any purported Adhoc delegates list.

The Commission had also in a letter to the national Ccairman of the PDP stated that it would only recognise primary election results conducted with only statutory delegates.

Meanwhile, opposition Coalition apokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has hailed the court decision and has urged the party leadership to save Imo PDP from extinction by taking a categorical stand and obey the court as well as the directives of INEC, including calling the national secretary of the party to order and drop all attempts to use the unlawful Adhoc delegates list to conduct primaries as doing so may ultimately lead to the party being excluded from the ballot in the 2023 elections.

It will be recalled that the FCT High Court had on May 6, 2022 restrained both the PDP and INEC from recognising the outcome of the 3-man Adhoc delegates election held on April 30, 2022 or any other date, an order the PDP failed to vacate in its application on May 17, leaving the party with no other options but to conduct all its primaries in the state with the statutory delegates.