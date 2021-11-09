A leading civil society organisation (CSO), YIAGA Africa, has commenced engagement with students in campuses on political participation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The programme, tagged: “Discussion on Youth Civic Engagement: The Role of Youth in Decision-making and the Prospects of Increased Youth Political Participation,” commenced at the University of Abuja main campus Gwagwalada.

It is estimated that 4.5 million Nigerians turn 18 years every year which means that every four years, about 18-20 million new voters are ready to hit the ballot.

In the realisation of the fact that students in campuses form the majority of prospective voters, the students were encourage to register and participate in the polity.

Speaking during the programme on Tuesday, a lecturer with the University of Abuja, Dr Ernest Ereke, said the students should “get more awareness on political participation.”

The representative of the FCT Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who is also the head, Voter Education and Publicity, Ndidi Okafor, said youths must participate in political activities.

Ndidi, who said the FCT INEC was happy with such engagements, urged the students to speak to them for improved political participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the youths must be registered voters to be part of the political process, adding: “For you to be a voter, you must be registered and the continue voter registration exercise is ongoing. Go online and register.”

“If you don’t register, you can’t vote. If you did not vote, you have nothing to say when things are going wrongly.”