Loyalists and supporters of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) on Thursday flooded parts of Kaduna State with his campaign posters as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated projects in the State.

The supporters of the former chief of staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai were seen in strategic locations during the president’s visit to the state displaying the posters.

The supporters seen in buses in Kaduna metropolis with different banners hailing President Buhari and Governor el-Rufai for their landmark achievements, chanted ‘Sai Dattijo’ slogan as they drove round the state.

However, Dattijo, who currently serves as the State commissioner for budget and planning, is yet to declare his intention to run for any office coe 2023, but the display of his campaign posters from support groups in the state signals an interesting contest in the 2023 elections.

Buhari on Thursday inaugurated three road projects in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The roads were Katsina Road, Dan Haya Road and the Emir Palace Road, constructed under the Kafanchan Urban Renewal Project of the state government.

President Buhari, in the company of the state governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai, toured the newly commissioned roads, amidst cheers by the huge crowd of people who trooped out to welcome him.

While inaugurating the Kawo Bridge, the President recalled how he was almost bombed near the bridge while travelling to Katsina in July 2014.

Buhari recalled, “They wanted to blow me (up). But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge, they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like this here.

“They exploded (detonated) the device (bomb). God protected us and here I am again. Thank you very much your Excellency and remarkably you became my governor. I don’t think I have any input. Zainab Ahmed became my minister of finance. I didn’t know you’re from the gentleman I respect and went to his house. This is a fabulous coincidence and I thank God for it. Therefore, I have taken your loyalty for granted.”

The Kawo bridge has become a cynosure of all eyes, which had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.

Buhari also commissioned the ultra-modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square in Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of his living in Kaduna after leaving office in 2023.