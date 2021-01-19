By Sunday Isuwa |

The immediate past secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, advised Nigerians from the Igbo extraction to design a winning game ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Sani, in the absence of national consensus on zoning of the position of the president of Nigeria, the Igbos should design their own winning game plan and canvass for electoral mandate in a multi-party democracy rather than baseless allegations of their marginalisation by the rest of the country.

The ACF former scribe stated this in reaction to the “Never Again Conference: 51 years after the Nigerian Civil War,” which some say Nigeria has not recovered from the wounds of civil war.

“I begin to wonder the wisdom of such declaratory assertions. Oputa Panel was put in place for the express purpose of bringing into the open what caused the conflicts with a view to putting them astern through forgiveness and move forward,” Sani said while advising the South East leaders to put their house together.

“And in doing so, the Igbos should note that politics will not end in 2023,” Sani stating that the letter and spirit of “No Victor, No Vanquished,” and the 3Rs of Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Reconstruction declares by Gowon’s regime have found expression substantially.

“By way of examples, the Igbos have integrated themselves in all parts of the country by way of settlements in millions with investments.

There is hardly any town in Nigeria where the Igbos have not settled and invested.

“Some reconstruction of infrastructure has taken place across Igbo land. A case in point is construction of the second Niger Bridge and refunds to states for construction of roads that include South East states.